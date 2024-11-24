New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 43rd International Trade Fair (IITF-2024) at Pragati Maidan on Sunday.

The Chief Minister visited the stalls of local products of Uttarakhand, and said the demand of Uttarakhand manufactured goods is increasing across the country.

Highlighting the increasing demand for Uttarakhand-made goods, Dhami said, "The demand for products manufactured in Uttarakhand, including those under the 'House of Himalaya' brand, has been rising across India. This growth has especially benefitted women, boosting their financial independence and creating employment opportunities. Producers based in Uttarakhand are getting a huge platform at this event to showcase their products."

Dhami added that the state has witnessed significant progress in women's empowerment.

"A big revolution is taking place in the field of women empowerment in Uttarakhand. One lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis, and in the next 1.5 years we will make 1.5 lakh women Lakhpati Didis," he added.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami listened to the 116th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Hathibarkala and said that this program of PM Modi is "always inspiring."

"The Prime Minister inspires the countrymen for better work by sharing the collective efforts of the country, the youth dreams and the aspirations of the citizens," Uttarakhand CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has urged to connect the youth with NCC.

"NCC instils a sense of discipline, leadership and service among the youth. He has appealed to the youth of the state to definitely join NCC," he added.

Addressing the nation in his 116th 'Mann ki baat' episode today, Prime Minister Modi highlighted his personal experience as an NCC cadet and recalled how his NCC experience had been "invaluable" in inculcating "discipline, leadership and service among the "youth." (ANI)

