New Delhi [India]. November 17 (ANI): A Delhi Court has framed charges of murder against a man for allegedly killing a man and his minor son on the night of October 21, 2023 to take revenge for beating.

The accused allegedly slit the throat of a minor who had witnessed the murder of his father.

The deceased was employer of the accused and was running an eatery. An FIR was lodged in the Police Station Nabi Karim.

Special Judge Ekta Guaba Mann of Tis Hazari Court framed charges of murder against accused Sonu Kumar after finding prima facie case.

The matter has been listed for prosecution evidence on January 17, 2025. " From the perusal of the charge sheet, finding a prima facie case for the offense under section 302 IPC, the accused is charged for the offense of murder punishable under section 302 IPC to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial," Special Judge Ekta Gauba Mann said in the order dated November 11.

After perusing the record, the court said, "Keeping in view the fact that there are allegations and even the CCTV footage of the time of incident showing applicant/accused jumping from the first floor the spot of an incident of the house of the victim after committing the crime and even there are allegations of the motive that accused was having a previous animosity with the victim because the victim/deceased has beaten the accused on the ground of theft and there are allegations of not only murdering the victim Anuj who was the employer of the accused but also the murder of the eight years son of the victim namely master Raunak alias Naman and the present case is a case of double murder."

An FIR was registered on the statement of Reema Devi, wife of a deceased. She had along with her daughter and mother-in-law gone for pooja in her new house in Uttam Nagar area on October 20, 2023.

As per the FIR, deceased and his minor son were at home along with servant Sonu Kumar. Sonu had fled after the incident and taken the mobile of deceased which had his photo.

She stated that her husband had caught Sonu red-handed committing theft. Sonu apologised for the same.

During the investigation, police checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby hotels. It was found that Sonu was coming down with the help of an iron angle as the door of the room was locked.

He was arrested from Mandi Govind Garh, Punjab on October 22, 2023. During his disclosure statement Sonu Kumar stated that he started working at the eatery of deceased on October 7, 2023 as his earlier employee had gone to his village.

He also stated that deceased Anuj Kumar had levelled false allegations of theft upon him and had beaten him with a bamboo stick and insulted him before the public. He was planning to take revenge.

He further stated that on the night of incident, he took the same bamboo and a knife from the eatery and went to the room where Anuj and his sons were sleeping. (ANI)

