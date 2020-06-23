New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Monday issued SOP for the management of COVID-19 patients.

As per the guidelines, for patients tested by Rapid Testing method, cases of, moderate /severe illnesses will be transferred to hospital.

"Mild or Pre-symptomatic patients who do not have a facility of separate room and toilet will be transferred to Covid Care Centre. Whereas, cases of mild symptoms with co-morbid conditions will be shifted to Covid Care Centres or hospitals," as per the SOP.

As per the guidelines for patients tested by RT-PCR Testing method, Cases who need to be shifted to hospitals/Covid Health Centres will be transferred by ambulances.

Mild/ Pre-symptomatic patients will be shifted to COVID Care Centre (CCC) to assess eligibility for home isolation.

Patients on home isolation will be discharged from treatment as per discharge policy of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which mandates discharge from home isolation after 10 days. (ANI)

