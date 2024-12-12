New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that Chief Minister Atishi, who holds the finance portfolio, has sent the CAG reports on liquor duty, pollution, and finance to the Lieutenant Governor for presentation before the state assembly.

During the hearing, the counsel for NCT Delhi informed the court that he had received informal instructions indicating that the relevant files had been sent to the LG. He requested time to obtain formal instructions and place them on record.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the LG stated that she had been informed that 10 files had been received by the LG's office for presentation in the assembly.

Considering the submissions, the court allowed time for both counsels to submit affidavits detailing the status of the matter and scheduled the next hearing for December 16.

The Delhi High Court granted time to the counsels for both the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the Delhi Government (NCT) to file counter affidavits and update the court on the latest developments in the matter. The case was being heard in response to a petition filed by Vijender Gupta, seeking a directive to place 14 CAG reports before the LG for tabling in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The petition was filed by Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition, and six other BJP MLAs, seeking directions regarding the tabling of CAG reports before the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, was heard today before Justice Sanjeev Narula of the Delhi High Court.

Earlier the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) submitted a reply stating that the reports had been sent to the Secretary of the Department of Finance, GNCTD, periodically since June 23, 2022.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor, in an affidavit, stated that he had repeatedly requested the Delhi government to forward the CAG reports so they could be placed before the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in accordance with Article 151(2) of the Constitution, Section 48 of the GNCTD Act, 1991, and Regulation 210(1) of the Regulations on Audit and Accounts, 2017. (ANI)

