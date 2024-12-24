New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Ankit Chauhan on Monday said that police have increased patrolling and set up security in markets and other areas to ensure the safety of people during the festive season.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, DCP South, Ankit Chauhan said, "During the festive season, we have increased patrolling in markets and other areas having heavy footfall. Senior Officers set out every evening with enhanced strength. They check people and also the security setup in marketplaces so that people get a sense of security."

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

He also said that the police have also increased the tenant servant verification now that 26 January is approaching

"We are also increasing the tenant servant verification now that 26 January is approaching. We have a social media monitoring cell in the South District where we keep a close eye on fake news being disseminated on social media," DCP South Chauhan said.

Also Read | Shyam Benegal Dies at 90: PM Narendra Modi Remembers the Veteran Filmmaker's Contribution to Indian Cinema (View Post).

Republic Day, observed on January 26, marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic in 1950. Each year, states, union territories, and Union government ministries showcase their tableaux along the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day celebrations. For Republic Day 2025, the theme for the tableaux has been decided as "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas."

This year, 15 states and union territories have been selected to showcase their tableaux on Kartavya Path for the Republic Day celebration in 2025. These include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as both a religious and cultural event. While many countries observe Christmas as a holiday, not all do. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes are decorated with Christmas trees and other ornaments. Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25.

The festive season refers to the period before the holidays of Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day celebrations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)