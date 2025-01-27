New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Under the directions of Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the Election Cell/PHQ of Delhi Police has introduced a QR Code initiative to facilitate access to general instructions for Poll Day and Counting Day during the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The QR Code will be prominently displayed on various advertising materials, selfie-point standees, and polling stations, ensuring widespread accessibility. Upon scanning the QR Code with a smartphone, users will be directed to a webpage containing detailed instructions for the election process. Presently, this has been made available on Delhi Police website.

Previously, these instructions were provided through handbooks or conveyed during briefings. Now, with this innovative approach using technology, officers can access the instructions conveniently anytime using their smartphones, streamlining the process and making essential information promptly accessible, bringing transparency and awareness.

This forward-thinking technology driven initiative reflects the Delhi Police's commitment to utilizing technology for efficient, transparent, and lawful election management. By ensuring quick and easy access to important guidelines, this measure empowers all officers, regardless of their rank or assignment as well as the general public, to uphold the integrity of the election process.

Meanwhile, The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said that the industry body will launch a comprehensive election campaign to ensure 100 per cent voter participation among Delhi's business community in the upcoming state assembly, scheduled at February 5. As per the Chamber, it will send letters to over 700 business organizations, including small market associations, industrial areas, banquet associations, transport associations, and more. The Chamber also announced an initiative to reward the top 10 markets with the highest voter turnout by offering them special prizes.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

