New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday addressed two public meetings in the Malviya Nagar and Sangam Vihar Assembly segments to seek votes for the BJP ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls.

The BJP candidates from Sangam Vihar and Malviya Nagar are Chandan Kumar Chaudhary and Satish Upadhyay.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26 Session of Parliament To Kick Off on January 31, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Table Economic Survey.

Addressing the gatherings, Chaudhary said, "For the past decade, this region has been under the rule of the AAP and now it is time for the BJP to come to power and bring development to the national capital."

"Today, Bihar is undergoing a transformation. When I arrived here, I saw the condition of the roads and it reminded me of what Bihar was like 30 years ago," he added.

Also Read | Cannabis in Excess Could Damage 'Working Memory', Say Researchers in US.

He went on to highlight the "progress" Bihar has witnessed since the formation of the BJP-JDU government in the state.

"Since the BJP and JDU formed an alliance in Bihar, development in the state has been on the rise. This 'double-engine government' is doing remarkable work," he said.

Chaudhary said it was time for a similar change in Delhi.

"It's time for Delhi to have its own double-engine government and bring about the much-needed transformation here," he said.

Chaudhary also touched upon the BJP's commitment to women's welfare, asserting that the party has decided that women in Delhi will get a monthly benefit of Rs 2,500.

"I am here to request you... If you want to see Delhi developed, then you must press the lotus button and vote for the BJP," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)