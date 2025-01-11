Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Dwadasi, the sacred Dwadasi Chakrasnanam ceremony was held, marking one of the most significant festivals in Tirumala, and it was attended by a large number of devotees.

Dwadasi Chakrasnanam, a sacred religious ritual held on Vaikunta Dwadasi, involves a divine bath for Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi, and Bhudevi in the holy waters of Swami Pushkarini, followed by special poojas.

Devotees perform a ritualistic dip, seeking moksha and blessings as per the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

The ritualistic bath "Dwadasi Chakrasnanam" is held in the water body of "Swamy Pushkarini Theertha Mukkoti", celebrated as the most important torrent festival in the region. Swamy Pushkarini, revered as the chief source of the 66 crore theerthams scattered across the Seshachala Ranges, holds immense significance, according to TTD authorities.

Meanwhile, in a remarkable display of devotion, the Telangana group presented gold and silver arrows, bows, and elephants to Lord Ayyappan. Akaram Ramesh, a catering businessman from Secunderabad, Telangana, offered 120 grams of gold arrows and bows, along with 400 grams of silver elephants to Sannidhanam.

Ramesh shared that the offering was a gift from him and his wife in celebration of their son's admission to a medical college for MBBS.

The Swarna Ratham (Golden Chariot) is a highlight of Vaikunta Ekadasi during the Margazhi month (Dec-Jan). The magnificent chariot, adorned in grandeur and carrying Lord Vishnu, is believed to bestow divine blessings and lead to spiritual liberation.

According to a TTD press release on Friday, "The procession of Swarna Ratham was held with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala on Friday. On the auspicious day of Vaikuntha Ekadasi, Sridevi Bhudevi Sameta Sri Malayappa Swamy was seated atop the mammoth Swarna Ratham. Devotees, especially the women devotees including women employees dragged the golden chariot chanting Govinda...Govinda... along the four mada streets with spiritual ecstasy. Board member Suchitra Ella, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and others participate." (ANI)

