India News | Devotees Visit Vishnupad Temple in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): Devotees on Monday visited Vishnupad Temple in Gaya to offer prayers as Government allowed reopening of places of worship after months of nationwide lockdown.

"Due to the lockdown, the Vishnupad Temple was closed and today we have reopened it chanting Vedic mantras. We have made all arrangements according to the guidelines and I request people to follow all the instructions given by the government to prevent COVID-19," Mahesh Lal, member of Vishnupad management committee told ANI.

Also Read | Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Likely To Be Launched In India Soon; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification. (ANI)

Also Read | OnePlus Z Affordable Smartphone Likely To Be Priced Below Rs 25,000; Tipped To Launch in India on July 10, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)