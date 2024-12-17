Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 17 (ANI): In the wake of the attack at the Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the city on Tuesday. He directed officials to ensure professional policing and take strict action against the perpetrators, a release said.

The incident took place at around 3 am on Tuesday.

According to the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department, the DGP Punjab, chairing a high-level meeting, emphasized the need for officers to use both technical and human intelligence to detect and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

He asked the officers to identify common trends and patterns in such heinous crimes and conduct investigations in a scientific manner, utilising all the technical and forensic tools for the detection of crimes to ensure the convictions of accused persons.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ferozepur Range Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DIG Border Range Satinder Singh and SSP Amritsar Rural Charanjit Singh.

DGP Gaurav Yadav has also reviewed the law and order situation of the border districts and taken stock of the progress achieved in previous attacks on police establishments.

"All the previous cases of attacks on the Police establishments including IED implant at Ajnala Police Station and hand grenade attack at Police Post Asron in Nawanshahr have been solved successfully and accused persons have been arrested," he said.

In a separate meeting, the DGP addressed all the Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) from border districts including Commissionerate Police Amritsar, Amritsar Rural, Batala and Tarn Taran to brief them about the top priorities of the Punjab Police.

He directed the officers to intensify the fight against counter-terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and street crime. He also asked them to tackle such crimes professionally and ensure prompt registration of FIRs in such cases.

He also encouraged police officers to act promptly on tips received via the newly launched Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline '9779100200'. This helpline allows citizens to report drug traffickers anonymously.

The DGP also joined the 'Bada Khana' lunch organized by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police, which provided an opportunity for officers of all ranks to interact with the Head of the Police Force and exchange ideas, thereby strengthening the bond that is essential for effective teamwork in the field.

Later, DGP Gaurav Yadav also visited Jalandhar and held a similar meeting with senior officers including CP Jalandhar Swapan Sharma, DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla, SSP Jalandhar Rural Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, SSP Hoshiarpur Surendra Lamba, SSP Kapurthala Gaurav Toora and other gazetted officers and SHOs of the Jalandhar Commissionerate and Jalandhar range to review law and order situation.

The DGP also participated in a brainstorming session organised for the officers at the cutting-edge level in which experience sharing and crime solutions adopted by various Police Stations were discussed.

During the session, the model adopted by the Police Station Aur in district SBS Nagar to combat drug trafficking at the point of sale by utilising public cooperation was discussed.

He applauded the various crime solution techniques being used by the different districts including crime mapping in Jalandhar city, the use of appropriate Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for organised crime in district Hoshiarpur, extensive use of CCTVs and establishment of sub-divisional control rooms in district Kapurthala and focused attention of professional policing in district Jalandhar Rural, where campaigns to arrest persons involved in heinous offences, traffic enforcement drive with special focus on two-wheelers. (ANI)

