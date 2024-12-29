Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday slammed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu over the sexual assault incident at the Anna University

"The Tamil Nadu government is a total failure in maintaining law and order in the state. The incident at Anna University is shameful," Murugan told ANI.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj Police Prepare Extensive Infrastructure for Maha Kumbh Safety.

The minister also said that the state police failed to protect the victim's information.

"It doesn't matter if the police released or leaked the FIR, they have failed to protect the victim's information. DMK should stop hiding and come forward to give justice to the victim... Today, our mahila morcha is conducting agitations and the party's state President is going to Arupadai temples for the victim," he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Minor Boy Found Hanging Inside Kitchen of Madrasa in Malvani; Cops Register Accidental Death Case.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Saturday constituted an all-women IPS officers' Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate both the sexual assault case and the FIR leak case. Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan formed the SIT, comprising IPS officers Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal, and Brinda, to probe the incidents. The court directed the Tamil Nadu government to compensate the victim with Rs 25 lakh for the trauma caused by the FIR leak.

Additionally, the court ordered Anna University to provide the victim with free education, along with boarding, lodging, and counselling support, to enable her to continue her studies.

The NCW also constituted a two-member fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University. The Commission took suo motu cognizance of the case and has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP). The committee is expected to visit Chennai on Monday, December 30.

According to the Chennai Police, a second-year student was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on December 23. The student's complaint stated that an unidentified man threatened and assaulted her while she was talking to her friend around 8 PM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)