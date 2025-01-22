Nashik, Jan 22 (PTI) A man from Maharashtra's Nashik has been arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old son during a fight, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Vitthal Gunjal and his son Anil would quarrel almost daily over trivial issues at their home in Amrapali slums in the Upnagar area, the police official said.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Face Blackened, 'Thief' Inscribed, 3 Sisters and Mother Paraded for Stealing Clothes From Factory in Punjab (Watch Video).

On Tuesday night, both got into a fight after becoming drunk. During the fight, the Vitthal hit Anil with a heavy object, seriously injuring his son.

Anil succumbed to the injuries in a hospital on Wednesday morning, the official said.

Also Read | Sachin Bansal’s Navi Technologies Duped of INR 14.26 Crore As Scammers Posing as Customers Misuse Bug To Cheat Fintech Startup in ‘Payment Gateway Fraud’.

The father has been arrested on murder charges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)