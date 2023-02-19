New Delhi, February 19: An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm. Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits West Kameng, Tremors Felt in Assam and Bhutan.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms beneath the earth's surface, the agency said. More details are awaited.

