Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Lucknow has arrested the two masterminds of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam paper leak and the state's Public Service Commission's RO/ARO exam paper leak case, the agency said in a release on Tuesd The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Lucknow has arrested the two masterminds of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam paper leak and the state's Public Service Commission's RO/ARO exam paper leak case, the agency said in a release on Tuesday. ay.

The ED took custody of Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash following the order of the Special Court (PMLA), Lucknow granting custody to the agency.

Also Read | Manipur: Curfew Relaxed in 4 Imphal Valley Districts, Suspension on Broadband Internet Lifted As Law and Order Situation Improves.

"ED initiated the investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the UP Police under various sections of the IPC, 1860, Uttar Pradesh Public Examination Act, 1998; and Information Technology Act, 2000 pertaining to the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Paper Leak and UPPSC's RO/ARO Exam Paper Leak," the ED said.

ED investigation revealed that Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash, with the assistance of their associates, leaked question papers for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2023 and the RO/ARO Exam-2023.

Also Read | Supriya Sule, Nana Patole Involved in Bitcoin Scam To Fund Campaigns for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Claims Former IPS Officer Ravindra Nath Patil.

They generated proceeds of crime by providing leaked question papers to exam aspirants before the scheduled date, the ED said.

Arrangements were made for candidates to gather at resorts in Manesar, Haryana, and Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Significant credits and cash deposits were observed in the bank accounts of the accused just after the release of exam notifications and till/after the date of the exam.

"Earlier, assets including inter-alia, plots, apartments, bank accounts, and automobiles, amounting to the tune of Rs. 1.02 Crore were also attached by ED Lucknow vide PAO dated 06.08.2024 under PMLA, 2002. Further investigation is under progress," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)