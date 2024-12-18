Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai conducted search operations at nine different locations across Mumbai and Aurangabad under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The raids on Tuesday were carried out in connection with the money laundering case involving bank fraud against M/s Spectra Industries Limited (SIL) and others.

The search operation led to the freezing of bank balance, Fixed Deposits equity shares and securities worth Rs. 8 Crore, it added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

