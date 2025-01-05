New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): In a move to enhance urban mobility and connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government of Delhi, in collaboration with the Central Government, will dedicate a new metro line and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Announcing the development, Chief Minister Atishi reiterated the AAP Government's commitment to infrastructure development, highlighting that Delhi currently has 250 kilometres of metro lines under construction.

According to the press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, the Delhi Government has already contributed Rs 7,278 crore towards metro expansion and Rs 1,260 crore for the RRTS project.

Notably, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is a joint venture between the centre and the state government. The centre and state government share the cost of the project. For example, in the Delhi MRTS Project Phase I, the centre and state government shared the capital cost of the network in an 80:20 ratio.

CM Atishi noted that the new metro line would mark a transformative day for Delhi's infrastructure, with two major metro projects and the first segment of the RRTS set for inauguration.

She highlighted that the Delhi Metro network, which spanned 193 kilometres in 2014-15, has now doubled to 393 kilometres under the AAP Government, with an additional 250 kilometres currently under construction.

The CM stated, "The past decade has seen unprecedented growth in Delhi's metro network. In just 10 years, we've expanded the metro by 200 kilometres, and another 250 kilometres are currently under development. This progress surpasses the expansion achieved in the preceding two decades."

She emphasised that this growth has directly benefited Delhi's residents, with daily metro ridership increasing from 24 lakh in 2014-15 to over 60 lakh today. The Delhi Government has invested Rs 7,278 crore since 2015 to fund metro expansion, build new lines, and procure additional coaches.

CM Atishi elaborated on the significant milestones of the Delhi Metro network over the past decade, including Dilshad Garden to Shaheed Sthal on the Red Line, Millennium City Centre to Samaypur Badli on the Yellow Line.

CM Atishi asserted that the metro's expansion has not only enhanced mobility but also significantly contributed to Delhi's economic growth. "This progress is reflected in the steady rise in Delhi's GSDP and per capita income, underscoring the importance of robust transport infrastructure," she said.

The CM announced that tomorrow would also mark the inauguration of the first segment of the RRTS, connecting Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. The RRTS, a joint initiative of the Governments of India, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, is aimed at strengthening regional connectivity.

"The RRTS addresses the growing interdependence between Delhi and NCR towns such as Sonipat, Ballabhgarh, Noida, and Faridabad," she said. The Delhi Government has contributed Rs1,260 crore to the RRTS project and has prioritised three key corridors:Delhi-Meerut (MoU signed; development underway); Delhi-Alwar (cabinet approval granted); Delhi-Panipat (cabinet approval granted).

"These corridors will play a pivotal role in supporting Delhi's economic growth and reducing travel times for millions of commuters," CM Atishi added.

CM Atishi expressed her satisfaction with the collaboration between the Central and Delhi Governments in funding and implementing these projects. "Tomorrow's inauguration of the new metro lines and the RRTS segment marks a significant leap forward in Delhi's infrastructure development. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to enhancing connectivity and driving economic growth in the region," she said. (ANI)

