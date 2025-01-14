Lucknow, Jan 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to run a 'Mission Parivar Vikas' campaign from January 18 to 31 to promote family planning awareness and services across communities, an official statement said.

Pinky Jowell, mission director for the National Health Mission (NHM) in Uttar Pradesh, has instructed all the chief medical officers to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign, which will feature various activities to make family planning services more accessible to the public, the statement said.

According to Jowell, the campaign's primary goal is to extensively disseminate key messages about family planning, particularly in the remote districts, during the fortnight.

"The aim is to enhance awareness, foster interest, and ensure that more individuals and families benefit from these services. The campaign aspires to bring the advantages of family planning to every segment of society," she said.

Suryanshu Ojha, general manager for family planning at NHM, said a detailed action plan has been prepared to ensure the campaign's success.

"At the district level, banners, wall writings and other promotional materials on family planning will be prominently displayed at the designated service delivery points. Additionally, 'Sarathi' vehicles will be deployed in both rural and urban areas to raise awareness about family planning services," Ojha said.

Community-centric initiatives will also play a pivotal role. Activities such as 'mother-in-law-daughter-in-law' conferences will be organised to educate and motivate families about the importance of family planning through interactive discussions, the statement said.

Special events like 'Mr Smart conference' will also be organised to encourage male participation, particularly those opting for vasectomy, it said.

As part of the campaign, newly-wed couples will receive a 'Shagun Kit', including essential information about contraceptive methods and family planning resources, it added.

Health and ASHA workers will conduct door-to-door visits throughout the campaign, raising awareness and distributing family planning materials to the households, according to the statement.

These efforts aim to ensure that the benefits of family planning reach every household effectively, it added.

Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country.

While no updated figures are available officially, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has often put the state's population at 25 crore in his speeches.

