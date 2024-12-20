New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The government on Friday replied in the affirmative when it was asked in Lok Sabha if it was aware of cases involving "humiliation and physical coercion" against junior officers by seniors, particularly by commanding officers in the Army in 2023-24, and said a "few complaints" were received during this period.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, in his response, also said "there is a well-established mechanism" in place in the armed forces for grievance redressal as well as ensuring the requisite discipline.

He was asked whether the government is "aware of cases involving humiliation and physical coercion against junior officers by seniors particularly by commanding officers in the Army and if so, the details thereof during 2023-24".

The Union minister replied, "Yes, sir. A few complaints were received during the period."

He was also asked whether a case of such humiliation and physical coercion has vitiated the atmosphere of camaraderie in the unit; and actions proposed to be taken by the government to deter such behaviour in the future and ensure accountability for the "misconduct" of the CO concerned.

"There is a well-established mechanism in place in the Armed Forces for grievance redressal as well as ensuring the requisite discipline. This ensures that the morale as well as camaraderie amongst the personnel remain intact," Seth said.

