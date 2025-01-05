Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Haryana Mini Secretariat in Sector 17, Chandigarh on Sunday.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Fire officer Randhir Singh said that fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information and began firefighting operations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"The fire tenders arrived quickly, and the firefighting operation was started without delay. The fire has been brought under control, but the cause is not clear. We are looking into it," Singh said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

