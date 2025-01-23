New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will travel to Beijing for a two-day visit beginning Sunday.

Misri is visiting China for a meeting of the foreign secretary-vice minister mechanism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The resumption of this bilateral mechanism flows from the agreement at the leadership level to discuss the next steps for India-China relations, including in the political, economic, and people-to-people domains, it said.

