New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Multiple formations of the Indian Army's Corps of Engineers have been felicitated by the World Congress on Disaster Management (WCDM) as part of its 'Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Awards 2024' for their roles in rescue and relief operations during various natural calamities and other large-scale incidents across the country, the Army informed on Thursday.

"Indian Army's Corps of Engineers establishments and units have been recognised in WCDM-DRR Awards, 2024 for their outstanding contributions in disaster relief and mitigation operations," the Army posted on social media platform X. A total of four formations, including engineering units (informally known as sapper units) and establishments, were bestowed with the awards by Union Minister Piyush Goyal," the Army informed, sharing photos from the ceremony.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 2.5 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on Fourth Day of Mahakumbh.

According to the Army, the formations that received the awards included those that were involved in relief and rescue efforts for some of the most significant natural and other disasters of 2024, including the Wayanad landslides, Silkyara tunnel collapse and the Sikkim floods.

"In a grand ceremony held at New Delhi, Hon'ble minister of Commerce, Shri Piyush Goyal awarded Four Sapper Units and establishments in two different categories for various relief operations including #Wayanad Landslides, #Sikkim Floods due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), Silkyara Tunnel Collapse, Giaspura Gas Leak (Ludhiana) & support provided during G20 Summit," the Army's post read.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Promises INR 500 LPG Cylinder, Free Ration, Electricity up to 300 Units.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1879790914488692878

The WCDM brings scientists, researchers, policymakers and practitioners from across the globe together to discuss the challenging issues of Disasters and Risk Management. The WCDM-DRR Awards are given to various stakeholders who contributed immensely in various facets of Disaster Risk Reduction, the Army noted.

WCDM is an initiative of Disaster Management Initiatives and Convergence Society (DMICS), which is a civil society initiative established in 2005.

"Earlier known as Disaster Management Infrastructure and Control Society, the organization over a period of time has transformed itself from being a think tank to that of a Community Centric Organization. Registered under the 'Societies Registration Act, Government of Andhra Pradesh' this organization serves as a convergence society for decision makers, practitioners and experts on Disaster Risk Reduction," DMICS says on its website. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)