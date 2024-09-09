Panaji, Sep 9 (PTI) A 33-year-old Russian national on a visit to Goa drowned in the Arabian Sea while his woman partner was rescued by locals, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at Morjim beach in North Goa district.

Also Read | Rajouri Encounter: 2 Terrorists Neutralised As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Russian national Dimitri Lvov (33) was holidaying in North Goa along with his partner Irina Rudemko (28). They ventured into the waters at the Morjim beach at around 5 am, a senior police official said.

Both of them got pulled into the waters due to strong undercurrents, he said.

Also Read | Neral Shocker: Pregnant Woman, Her Husband and Their Son Found Dead With Head Injuries As Triple 'Murder' Rocks Navi Mumbai, Probe Launched.

Some locals saved the woman, but Lvov drowned, the official said.

The body was later recovered by lifeguards, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)