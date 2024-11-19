Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a person at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal and seized gold biscuits worth Rs 4.36 crore, a statement said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel nabbed the man and seized 50 gold biscuits from his possession in Tentulberia area along the border on Monday.

Upon being challenged by the BSF jawans, he tried to escape but was nabbed.

During interrogation, he claimed he was a civil engineer who engaged in smuggling for quick money. He was tasked with handing over consignments to carriers for an amount of Rs 500-Rs 1,000 per delivery, it added.

The arrested individual and the seized gold have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kolkata, for further action.

