Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 31 (ANI): Three persons were killed while two others were injured in an explosion at a private firm in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, the explosion occurred at a private company in Ekalbara village of Vadodara.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

