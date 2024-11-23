Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 23 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday conferred the prestigious 'Karmayogi Puraskar' on approximately 20 civil services officials to honour their outstanding administrative services between 2019 and 2024, according to a press release.

The awards were presented during the concluding day of the three-day 11th Chintan Shibir, held in the divine grace of Somnath Mahadev, the first Jyotirling.

Formed in 2005, the Karmayogi Puraskar yojana aims to promote dynamism in governance and recognize excellence in administrative performance.

These awards are based on criteria such as the effective use of modern tools, the implementation of innovative schemes and programs, and adherence to key benchmarks that drive good governance, the release added.

Under this scheme, District Collectors and District Development Officers who have served in the same district for more than six months during a financial year are evaluated for eligibility.

The selection process entails a detailed performance assessment conducted by the respective departments and the Chief Secretary.

Based on this evaluation, recommendations for the Best District Collector and Best District Development Officer are submitted to the state government. The final selection is determined by a scoring system out of 100 marks.

The awards are classified into two categories one district with a population exceeding 15 lakhs, including those with municipal corporations and second districts with a population of up to 15 lakhs.

In the event, 20 officials including district collectors and development officers, honoured for remarkable administrative contributions.

Shalini Agrawal District Collector 2019-2020 Vadodara, Adra Agrawal District Collector 2019-2020 Navsari, Arpit Sagar District Development Officer 2019-2020 Valsad, VK Advani District Development Officer 2019-2020 Porbandar, RR Rawal District Collector 2020-2021 Valsad, Supreet Singh Gulati District Collector 2020-2021 Patan, Pravin Chaudhary District Development Officer 2020-2021 Junagadh, Prashasti Parik District Development Officer 2020-2021 Navsari, Kshipra Suryakantarav Agre District Collector 2021-2022, Valsad, M.A. Pandya District Collector 2021-2022 Devbhoomi Dwarka and 10 others were honoured. (ANI)

