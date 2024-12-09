Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday called for the fight against corruption to proceed with determination and strength. In this context, he said that corruption has two words-corrupt and conduct and when a person finds a shortcut to get more than what is due to him, he loses morality and nurtures corruption.

Addressing a program organized by the State Government's Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gandhinagar on International Anti-Corruption Day, CM Patel said, "We have to break this atmosphere and intensify the fight against corruption with strong determination."

The Chief Minister also honoured 10 complainants under CARE in the presence of Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Chief Secretary Rajkumar, who are ordinary citizens who assisted the ACB in arresting bribe-seeking officials-employees.

This CARE program has been started by the Anti-Corruption Bureau since 2024 in accordance with the inspiration given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage the participation of common man in the fight against corruption.

In order to avoid any harassment to the complainant who has filed a complaint against corruption, along with providing proper security, and assistance, the complainant is contacted face-to-face, getting details, suggestions and redressal is also brought by his representations. 1864 complainants have been contacted face to face under this CARE programme.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on this occasion that there has been a big change in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that this is a great example before the country of how one person can bring good results if the people have the will to do good.

"The Prime Minister has brought the country from the 11th economic power to the fifth rank and now he is determined to make India the third largest economic power as per Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

The Chief Minister said that when such a big change has taken place in the country, joint efforts to remove the obstacle of corruption are equally necessary.

The Gujarat CM also congratulated the ACB team for its fight against corruption.

The Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi congratulated the entire team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau for fighting against bribery to give the common citizens of the state their rights and justice. He said that bribery is not just a word but it is a big obstacle in the way of development in our society which harms the values of justice, equality and transparency as well as civic interests.

Appreciating the work of ACB, the minister said that it is doing the work of providing justice to the poor and common-class citizens of the society and giving the religion of humanity.

"Every citizen who approaches the ACB to file a complaint has a certain belief after enduring many pains. Then it is very necessary to act without any discrimination to strengthen his faith and morale which the Gujarat ACB team is doing sincerely," Sanghvi said.

On this occasion, Harsh Sanghvi assured the citizens that the team of the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau would work even more strongly, give more justice to the common citizens and give strict punishment to the corrupt.

Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Shamsher Singh said on this occasion that the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

"The CARE program was started by ACB to prevent corruption from the state. Under which more than 1864 complainants have been personally contacted and suggestions and representations have been obtained from the complainants," he said.

The students who secured the first, second and third positions in the essay competition organized by ACB in the schools of Gujarat were honoured by the Chief Minister. Apart from that, the prosecutors who filed such complaints in the fight against corruption, the public prosecutors who fought the cases against corruption in court and got justice for the prosecutors and the officers of ACB who did good work against corruption were also honoured by the Gujarat CM. (ANI)

