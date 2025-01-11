Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2025 by releasing a tricolour balloon into the sky from Ahmedabad.

In his address, the Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the Uttarayan festival into a global celebration, the 'International Kite Festival.'

The CM said that the prime minister has introduced modern elements to the festival, integrating it with tourism. The Kite Festival serves as a global identity for Gujarat. Every year, ambassadors from various countries visit Gujarat to witness the event, with ambassadors from 11 countries present this year, said a release from Gujarat CMO.

The CM also stated that the Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local' initiative has gained significant momentum through the influx of tourists attending the Kite Festival. The event also provides a significant source of income for food and craft stall owners. Last year, over 5.5 people attended the festival. Gujarat has earned global recognition as the leading state for kite manufacturing, driven by the passion of Gujaratis.

Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Khambhat, and Surat have become key kite production centres. Gujarat now holds a 65 per cent share of India's kite market, with kites being exported annually to countries like the United States, the UK, and Canada, the release said.

The CM mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has set the vision of transforming India into a Viksit Bharat by 2047. To realise this, he called for Gujarat's development kite to soar high in the global development sphere by aligning with nature and the environment. The Chief Minister shared that the Uttarayan festival is not only a celebration of charity and religion but also a tribute to the Sun. Observed with devotion and generosity, the festival embodies a deep respect for the environment. The CM appealed to all citizens of the state to celebrate the festival safely, showing sensitivity towards all living beings and being cautious while flying kites. The CM also extended his heartfelt greetings to everyone celebrating Uttarayan, the release mentioned.

In his welcome address at the International Kite Festival, Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera mentioned that Uttarayan provides a unique opportunity to worship the Sun, carrying a message of nature and progress. He further noted that Gujarat's annual Kite Festival not only motivates people to soar towards development but also serves as a crucial source of economic support for underprivileged families. Providing details about the festival, the tourism minister mentioned that the Gujarat Tourism Corporation has organised the 'International Kite Festival - 2025' from January 11 to January 14. Events will be held at the Statue of Unity (Ekta Nagar), Rajkot, and Vadodara on January 12, and at Surat, Shivrajpur, and Dhordo on January 13, the release added.

This year, 143 kite flyers from 47 countries, alongside 52 kite flyers from 11 Indian states, are participating. A total of 417 kite flyers from 11 cities in Gujarat are also joining the festivities. In total, 153 global kite flyers from 55 countries, 68 national kite flyers from 12 states, and 865 local kite flyers from 23 cities across Gujarat will be part of this celebration, the release added.

On this occasion, a cultural programme was organised, and Aditya Stuti Vandana was presented. The Chief Minister and other dignitaries were warmly greeted by the parade of kite flyers from across the globe and various Indian states. The inauguration of the International Kite Festival 2025 was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, Ahmedabad East MP Shri Hasmukh Patel, local MLAs, Ahmedabad Collector Praveena D.K., Gujarat Tourism Secretary Rajender Kumar, Gujarat Tourism Commissioner and Managing Director S. Chhakchhuak, as well as guests from Gujarat and abroad, kite flyers, diplomatic representatives, AMU officials, councillors, and other dignitaries, said the release.

This year, kite flyers from Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam are participating in the International Kite Festival 2025, the release mentioned. (ANI)

