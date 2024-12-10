Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched booklets titled 'Seva Sankalp Na Be Varsh,' which showcases the achievements and initiatives of the state's water supply, water resources, and food and civil supplies departments, a press release said.

The three booklets were released in the presence of ministers, just before the state cabinet's cabinet meeting.

The state government, led by CM Patel, will mark two years of successful and good governance on December 12. Under his visionary leadership, various departments, including water supply, water resources, and food and civil supplies, have implemented numerous welfare schemes focused on public service.

Under the guidance of Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister for Water Supply, Water Resources, and Food & Civil Supply, the government has published comprehensive booklets that detail the welfare schemes and services introduced during these two years.

In the past two years, the Water Supply Department has inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,090.39 crores and laid the foundation stones for various projects totalling Rs 2,045.63 crores across the state.

These informative booklets offer detailed insights into the department's efforts to provide sufficient drinking water to rural areas and outline future plans for further development. The booklets were released by CM Patel for the food and civil supplies department highlighting the distribution of food grains to 3.69 crore people of more than 74 lakh ration card-holder families under the 'Saune Anna, Saune Poshan' initiative.

It also showcases the achievements of key schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana. The Water Resources Department's section in the 'Seva Sankalp Na Be Varsh' booklet highlights the success of SAUNI Yojana and Sujalam Sufalam Yojana, along with initiatives aimed at boosting groundwater storage in remote regions, particularly in Saurashtra and Kutch.

During the book launch, the Minister of the concerned department, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister of State Bhikhusinhji Parmar, and Minister of State Mukesh Patel, along with other Cabinet members, were present. (ANI)

