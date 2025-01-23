Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) The Gujarat government hosted the second roadshow for the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27 in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, said, "The Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27 reflects our vision of creating a dynamic and future-ready ecosystem that seamlessly integrates high-end manufacturing, R&D, and digital transformation."

Organised in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the event saw participation from over 200 leading IT and ITes companies from across India. It showcased Gujarat's initiatives and policies.

According to Khandhar, the highlight of the roadshow was the unveiling of Million Minds Tech City, an ambitious project by Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited.

"Projects like the visionary Million Minds Tech City in Ahmedabad further reinforce Gujarat's position as a preferred destination for technology and innovation, offering world-class infrastructure that aligns with our growth ambitions," added Khandhar.

The roadshow highlighted Ahmedabad's growing prominence as a leading IT hub, driven by the dynamic intersection of real estate and technology.

