Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): A 17-year-old Divyang (specially abled) Om Jignesh Vyas from Ahmedabad has made his family and Gujarat proud at the national level. Om Vyas received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu for his exceptional achievements in the field of art and culture, a press release said.

Notably, during a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday held on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, 17 children from across the country were honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for their extraordinary accomplishments, including Om Jignesh Vyas from Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated Om, commending his remarkable achievements and for enriching the pride of Gujarat.

Om Vyas recently visited Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar with his parents. The Chief Minister, impressed by his achievements, said that children like Om are a source of inspiration for other Divyang people.

Om Vyas, despite being unable to write or read, has memorized approximately 2,000 Sanskrit verses, including Sundar Kand and excerpts from the Bhagavad Gita.

His unique interest lies exclusively in devotional songs and verses, making spiritual hymns his sole source of entertainment. As he grows older, his passion for spirituality continues to deepen.

Om's repertoire includes Hanuman Chalisa, Shiv Mahimna Stotram, Shiv Manas Pooja, Ram Raksha Stotram, Shiv Tandav, Gayatri Mantra, Gayatri Chalisa, Sai Bhavani Verses, and hymns like Mari Hundi Svikaro Maharaj and Shambhu Sharane Padi. Remarkably, Om has memorized all these by listening alone.

His unique talent has led to numerous performances, earning him several awards, medals, trophies, and certificates. Om's achievements are recognized in 18 record books, including the Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and India Book of Records. In 2017, Om was honoured with the Rashtriya Divyangjan Puraskar (National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities) by the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Om's exceptional abilities have also earned him accolades from the Prime Minister. (ANI)

