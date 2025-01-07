Itanagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday advised officers of the information and public relations (IPR) department to explore new ways of contributing towards inclusive development in the northeastern state.

Interacting with the officers at Raj Bhavan here, the governor dwelt at length on the areas where considerable progress has been made, including infrastructure, telecommunication, horticulture and tourism.

Also Read | Gold, Silver Prices in India: Yellow Metal Climbs INR 700 to INR 79,700 per 10 gm; White Metal Jumps INR 1,300 Due to Fresh Buying by Jewellers and Depreciation in Indian Rupee.

Parnaik said a large number of projects and programmes have been successfully implemented in the state, which needs to be highlighted.

“The developmental stories will create a positive environment and facilitate investments from outside, which would bring prosperity and more progress in the state,” he said.

Also Read | Delhi Murder Case: Man Who Strangled Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity Also Planned to Kill Her Friend, Say Police.

Parnaik urged the officers to focus on the success stories of individuals, who have benefited from government programmes and schemes.

“It will encourage eligible beneficiaries, particularly the youth and entrepreneurs to avail benefits from the welfare schemes and programmes of the state and central government,” the governor said.

He said with innovative audio-visual presentations, the department can open the gate of Arunachal Pradesh tourism to more people.

“With innovation and the use of AI, the presentations can attract people's attention and coerce them to visit Arunachal,” Parnaik said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)