Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 24 (ANI): Hard work is the only way to earn trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha while speaking at a felicitation program for the booth presidents of Bordowali town.

Saha emphasized that the BJP's organization in Tripura was exceptionally strong and thrived on dedication rather than groupism.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of working diligently to build one's reputation and trust within the party.

"Positions are earned through performance, and there is no alternative to hard work," he said.

During the event, the Chief Minister criticized the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress and accused them of betraying the people.

He stated, "The CPI(M) misled the people, which fueled our determination to oust them. That is why, in the 2018 elections, we achieved a historic victory with a significant majority."

Adding on, Saha also mentioned BJP's growth since the party's election process had began across the state on September 2, 2024. He congratulated all newly elected leaders and urged them to work towards making the Bordowali Mandal a model organization.

Referring to his journey in the BJP, Saha shared his experiences of tirelessly working at the grassroots level.

"I never aspired to be the Chief Minister or State President. I simply focused on fulfilling my responsibilities with dedication. Whether it was traveling alone by train to various places or managing membership drives, I gave my best," he said.

The Chief Minister proudly recounted his achievement in expanding the BJP's membership in Tripura. "When I was made in charge of the membership drive, there were only 1.24 lakh members. I set a target of 3 lakhs, and we ultimately achieved nearly 7 lakhs. Our efforts were highly appreciated in Delhi," he added.

Saha also reiterated that BJP's organizational strength in Tripura remained robust, with party workers showing exceptional commitment to their duties.

The program was attended by prominent leaders, including Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Deepak Majumdar, Sadar Urban District President Ashim Bhattacharya, Town Bordowali Mandal President Shyamal Kumar Dev, Mandal In-Charge Subrata Chakraborty, former Mandal President Sanjay Saha, and newly elected booth presidents, committee members, and other party workers.

Taking to social media X, the CM wrote in a post said that the most important role in the vast family of BJP was played by the dedicated workers at the booth level.

"The most important role in the vast family of the Bharatiya Janata Party is played by the dedicated workers at the booth level. Honoring their efforts to reach the party's ideals to the last person in society, I joined the reception program organized by Town No. 8 Baradoali Mandal to welcome the newly elected booth president and the newly formed booth committee and extend my best wishes and congratulations to everyone. I firmly believe that this collective effort of all of them will continue in the coming days to make the organization even larger and stronger," the post read. (ANI)

