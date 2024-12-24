Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has created picturesque landscapes, delighting tourists but has also disrupted essential services and daily life for residents.

Himachal Pradesh is currently experiencing the effects of heavy snowfall, particularly in higher regions, including the districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla.

In Shimla, the state capital, life is gradually returning to normal as overnight rain has melted much of the snow accumulated in various areas. However, significant challenges remain in clearing the snow from the roads. Workers and heavy machinery have been deployed to restore road connectivity.

Beer Bahadur, a labourer involved in snow clearance in Shimla, said, "The snow that fell throughout the day yesterday has now been cleared. Initially, the snow was causing vehicles to slip, so we came to remove it. Five or six of us worked together, and the roads are clear now."

According to data from the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, 174 roads, including three national highways, remain closed across the state. Additionally, 683 electricity supply schemes have been affected, leaving many areas without power.

While residents confront the challenges posed by the heavy snowfall, tourists are revelling in the winter wonderland. For many, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Jatin, a tourist from Ghaziabad, expressed his excitement, saying, that his experience here has been amazing.

"My experience here has been amazing. We came hoping to see good snowfall. We were 50 per cent sure it would snow, and we were lucky to witness heavy snowfall. We even went to Kufri, where the snowfall was very heavy, and the crowd was significant. The experience has been wonderful. Shimla's arrangements are good, and we faced no problems. We enjoyed it a lot," he told ANI.

The heavy snowfall has also resulted in a sharp drop in temperatures across the state. Lahaul-Spiti recorded -4.7 degrees Celsius, with Kukumseri experiencing an even colder -6.9 degrees Celsius. Rakchham in Kinnaur recorded -0.6 degrees Celsius, while Narkanda in the Shimla district saw temperatures drop to -2.9 degrees Celsius. Kufri reported -1.5 degrees Celsius, and Shimla city recorded 1.8 degrees Celsius. Other regions like Kalpa in Kinnaur (-2.5 degrees Celsius), Manali (0.5 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (5.8 degrees Celsius), and Mandi (0.6 degrees Celsius) experienced biting cold.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for more heavy snowfall in the upper and middle regions of Himachal Pradesh on December 27 and 28. (ANI)

