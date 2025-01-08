Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Labour and Employment Department to focus on the digitization of data and the adoption of modern technology to streamline the department's operations, a release said on Wednesday.

While reviewing the department's functioning, Sukhu emphasized that all operations must be digitized and that data on skilled persons in various fields should be available online.

He instructed the department to implement this initiative immediately, as it would assist in providing employment and self-employment opportunities to interested persons.

According to the release, Sukhu said that in the last two years of the current state government, 39,220 employment opportunities were created for the youth, of which 13,704 jobs were in the government sector alone.

He added that the recruitment process is ongoing to fill vacant positions in various departments. The government has also launched the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna to offer self-employment opportunities, and so far, 121 candidates have been recommended by the Transport Department to grant subsidies for purchasing e-taxis.

These e-taxis will be affiliated with government departments, ensuring a steady income for their owners.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the state government is considering issuing 200 e-taxi permits in the first phase and will soon launch a comprehensive scheme for this initiative. The move aims to conserve the state's environment and reduce carbon footprints, aligning with Himachal Pradesh's goal of sustainable development.

He said that tourism was the mainstay in the economy of the State and environment conservation was vital to promote tourism in the State as people from all over the world pay visits to Himachal Pradesh to explore the stunning landscapes and natural beauty.

Sukhu said that the State Government was also mulling to offer overseas employment opportunities to the skilled manpower. To enhance job placements, the State government was taking steps to improve the skills of the youth so that they could get job opportunities in foreign countries. The State Government has signed an MoU with Dubai-based company EFS Facility Service, and five youths of the State have been provided with employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

He directed officials to monitor and ensure the well-being of the candidates working abroad.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Labour and Employment Priyanka Basu Ingty, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Commissioner of Labour and Employment Virender Sharma, and other senior officers. (ANI)

