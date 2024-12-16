Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the government calendar for the year 2025 here on Monday which has pictures of various innovative schemes of the State Government. The calendar has been brought out by the state's Printing and Stationery Department, according to the CMO press release.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Printing and Stationery Secretary Priyanka Basu Ingty, Controller, Printing and Stationery Department, Prabha Rajiv, Director, Information and Public Relations, Rajiv Kumar, Assistant Controller Printing and Stationery Department Ishwar Dass and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on Sunday, addressing a public gathering in Baruna of the Nalagarh Assembly Constituency in Solan district CM Sukhu stated that the upcoming budget would focus on the rural economy, education, and the health sector, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday.

On the occasion, he announced the opening of a Superintending Engineer's office for the Electricity Board in Nalagarh, a fire station in Ramshahar, and new Patwar Circles in Quarni and Sai Chadhog. He also declared financial assistance of Rs2 crore for the Baruna Indoor Stadium and the construction of a bridge over Chikani Khad to enhance connectivity. He further announced that the Government Senior Secondary School in Jongo would be named after Rifleman Rajesh Rishi.

Additionally, the state government would fund the construction of an Integrated Sports Complex in Nalagarh and establish a Primary Health Centre in Panjera. The Chief Minister stated that he would soon visit Nalagarh to lay the foundation stone for a one-megawatt Green Hydrogen Project, which is expected to play a crucial role in promoting sustainable energy in the state. He highlighted the government's efforts to protect the environment and secure a better future for upcoming generations. (ANI)

