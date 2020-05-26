India News | Himanshu Raj Tops Bihar School Class 10 Exam, Scores 96.20 Per Cent

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 26 (ANI): Himanshu Raj of Janta High School Tenyaj, Rohtas, has topped the matriculation examination of Bihar Board this year by scoring 96.20 per cent marks.

He scored 481 marks out of 500.

Also Read | 67 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared results of 2020 matriculation examination on its website.

The candidates have been asked to download their results online from the site `biharboardonline.com'.

Also Read | Locust Attack: 10 Districts in Uttar Pradesh on Alert After 'Tiddi Dal' Attacks Crops in Neighbouring Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 14,94,071 students had appeared for the examination of which 2,89, 692 students failed. The pass percentage this year is 80.59 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)