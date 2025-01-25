Itanagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Social worker Jumde Yomgam Gamlin from Arunachal Pradesh, who has been awarded Padma Shri this year, said honest efforts never go unnoticed and would eventually be rewarded.

The conferment of the award on Gamlin was announced on Saturday.

Expressing her gratitude, Gamlin said, “I feel elated to receive the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award. I thank the state government and the Centre for recognising my work.”

“Good and honest efforts never go unnoticed and will eventually be rewarded. To be a social worker, one must have dedication and commitment,” she told PTI from Aalo over the phone. Gamlin, the chairperson of an NGO -Mother's Vision - based at Aalo in West Siang district, was also the recipient of the Bharat Vibhushan Puruskar in November 2024.

With over 10 years of experience in social work, she has previously been recognised with a state award as well.

In addition to her social work, Gamlin serves as a Zila Parishad member for Yomcha in the district.

The Mother's Vision, established in 2013, started fighting against drug addiction and alcoholism. The NGO later began conducting awareness campaigns, workshops, counselling sessions, and outreach activities.

Starting in Aalo town, its initiatives gradually expanded to nearby villages and schools across West Siang and other districts.

A turning point for the NGO came in 2014, when Kennedy Bagra, a recovering addict, joined the team. His firsthand experiences helped the organisation design targeted campaigns and effectively identify vulnerable groups, Gamlin said.

“Our NGO has so far treated more than 700 addicts,” she proudly stated.

Gamlin's relentless efforts and leadership have made the NGO a beacon of hope in the fight against addiction in Arunachal Pradesh.

