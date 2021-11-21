New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next 5 days.

"Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over Coastal Karnataka on 21st Nov," IMD tweeted.

The IMD also predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely be over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 24 and 25. (ANI)

