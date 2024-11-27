Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Nagpur Police, acting on intelligence provided by the Army's Southern Command Military Intelligence Unit, apprehended a man posing as an Indian Army officer in Nagpur's Wadi city.

According to the officials, the accused was arrested on Tuesday evening and has been identified as Gopal Kansare alias Gulab, a resident of Sri Purnal Layout, Dabha. He was detained for impersonating a Major in the Indian Army on various social media platforms.

As per the reports, Kansare who had been posing as a Major in the Indian Army, used Army uniforms and military insignia to gain credibility and attend social and cultural events in Nagpur regularly. His activities came under scrutiny following tip-offs about his suspicious behaviour.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Wadi Police Station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 318 (4), Section 319 (2), and Section 205, for further legal proceedings.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

