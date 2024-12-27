Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 27 (ANI): Gobind Kaur, sister of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, mourned the demise of her brother in Kolkata

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Gurdeep Singh, nephew of former PM, said the family shared his demise with her in the morning only as she is not well.

"He (former PM) was so connected to the family members. He was always available for us whenever the family needed guidance. He used to talk to us even for the little things... We got this news in the night but we didn't share it with her (Manmohan Singh's sister). We shared it in the morning... We can't let her to Delhi as her health is not stable and the doctor advised us not to let her travel," Singh told reporters in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi also expressed grief over the demise of Manmohan Singh and said that this is a "huge loss" to the country.

"This is a huge loss to the country...When the country needed his guidance and vision, he left us, so this is a huge loss," Tushar Gandhi said.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014.

He spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India's Finance Minister and his role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is recognized worldwide. In the popular view of those years in India, that period is inextricably associated with the persona of Dr. Singh.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)

