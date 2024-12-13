New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A total of 770 District NCD Clinics, 372 district day care centres, 233 cardiac care units, and 6,410 Community Health Centre NCD Clinics have been established under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases across the country, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the ministry, 2,047 types of medicines and 300 surgical devices, including cardiovascular, anti-cancer, and anti-diabetic drugs, have been included under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, provides technical and financial assistance to states and union territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) as part of the National Health Mission (NHM).

The programme focuses on strengthening infrastructure, developing human resources, ensuring early diagnosis, providing referrals to appropriate healthcare facilities for treatment and management, and promoting health awareness to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cervical cancer.

A population-based initiative for screening, management, and prevention of common NCDs has been implemented as part of comprehensive primary healthcare under the NHM. Screening of these common NCDs is an integral part of service delivery.

NCDs are diagnosed and treated at various healthcare facility levels. Treatment in government hospitals is either free or heavily subsidised for those in need. Treatment of major NCDs is also available under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. This corresponds to about 55 crore beneficiaries or 12.37 crore families, representing the bottom 40 per cent of India's population. The central government has also recently approved health coverage under PM-JAY for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of income.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme was launched to establish dedicated outlets known as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras, providing quality generic medicines at affordable prices. As of 21 October 2024, over 14,000 Janaushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country. Under PMBJP, 2,047 types of medicines and 300 surgical devices have been included, including cardiovascular, anti-cancer, and anti-diabetic drugs, the statement added. (ANI)

