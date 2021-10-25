New Delhi, October 25: With the administration of 12,30,720 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 102.27 crores, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

According to the ministry, 1,02,27,12,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been administrated across the country so far. This has been achieved through 1,01,52,393 sessions. Also Read | India Reports 14,306 New COVID-19 Cases, 443 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Decline to 1,67,695.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the country stands at 1,67,695. The cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients now stands at 3,35,67,367. Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: 'Rise in Petrol and Diesel Rates Pushed Up Cost of Vegetables, Fruits in Delhi', Say Traders.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.18 per cent. The recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,98,397 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 60,07,69,717 tests so far.

