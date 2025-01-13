Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 13 (ANI): India's indigenous Anti-Tank Missile, Nag Mk 2, the third-generation Anti-Tank Fire-and-Forget Guided Missile successfully completed its field evaluation trials at the Pokhran Field Range in Rajasthan in the presence of senior officers of the Indian Army.

There were three field trials conducted, with the missile systems destroying all the targets precisely- maximum and minimum range, thus validating its firing range.

The Nag Missile Carrier version-2 was also field evaluated. With this, the entire weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and industry for the successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mk 2.

"Field Evaluation Trials of indigenously developed Nag Mk 2, the third generation Anti-Tank Fire and Forget Guided Missile was successfully flight tested at Pokhran Field Range. RM Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated @DRDO_India, Indian Army and the industry for successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mk 2," posted Singh on X.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders in making the missile ready for induction into the Indian Army. (ANI)

