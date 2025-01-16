Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): Jammu division's Bhaderwah valley in Doda district received a fresh spell of snowfall on Thursday, as did the adjacent region of Bhalessa which was blanketed in pristine white. Poonch, too, was freshly covered in snow; while further north in Kashmir valley, there has been snowfall in Anantnag and the adjoining areas of south Kashmir.

Competing healthily with spells of snowfall in Kashmir valley, following the restoration of the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot National Highway, a large number of tourists thronged to Bhaderwah region of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Guldanda meadow, after it received heavy snowfall earlier in January.

Guldanda, which is located at almost 10,000 feet altitude, has become a popular destination for visitors from across the country. In the past year, over 5 lakh tourists visited various parts of Bhaderwah, according to the Publicity Officer of the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA), Aamir Rafique.

As temperatures dip, the famed Kashmiri saffron fields and apple orchards lie dormant, in seasonal rest. Local markets, on the other hand, are brimming with winter essentials like Pashmina shawls, woollen garments, and the rich aroma of traditional Kashmiri foods and the hot Kahwa.

The winter season in Jammu and Kashmir also brings with it the allure of snow sports, with places like Gulmarg becoming a hub for skiers and snowboarders.

In south Kashmir's Shopian district, the "Heemal Nagrai" Winter Carnival was held on Saturday. This event showcased the district's rich cultural heritage while promoting winter sports activities and physical fitness. It brought together local artisans and performers, offering a vibrant platform to display traditional music, dance, and martial arts, all while fostering a strong sense of community among residents and visitors.

Winter sports activities further encouraged outdoor engagement, making the carnival a true celebration of Kashmiri culture and seasonal vitality.

To promote physical fitness and outdoor engagement, the carnival featured various winter sports activities. From snowshoeing to sledding, participants of all ages had the opportunity to enjoy the winter landscape while embracing healthy competition."Heemal Nagrai" winter carnival served as a bonding experience for families and friends, providing them an opportunity to reconnect during the winter season.

The event encouraged community participation, emphasising the importance of coming together to celebrate shared traditions.

By attracting visitors from nearby areas and tourists, the carnival significantly contributed to the local economy. Small businesses and vendors experienced a surge in sales, showcasing the potential of such events to foster economic growth in rural regions. (ANI)

