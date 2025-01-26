Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Bakshi Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

He thanked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for giving him the opportunity to unfurl the tricolour in Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium on 76th Republic Day.

"This is a matter of pride for me. Today I thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who gave me the opportunity to unfurl the tricolour in this Bakshi Stadium... We have demanded full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir under this Constitution. As far as special status is concerned, this is our demand and will always remain so," the Deputy CM told media persons.

As India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, people across the country are showing great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. Cultural songs fill the air, and individuals are adorned in colours of the flag, symbolizing unity and pride in the nation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto joined the celebration as the chief guest of this year. This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasizes "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation). (ANI)

