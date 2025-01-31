Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 31 (ANI): Security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists after detecting their movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said on Thursday.

"Terrorist movement detected in Poonch sector along the Line of Control. Alert troops opened fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Operations are underway," posted White Knight Corps.

More details are awaited.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with Romeo Force of the Indian Army apprehended a man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for trespassing, said police officials.

The individual identified as Mohd Yasir Faiz was apprehended near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch district.

This action was taken after the officials received input about infiltration from the LoC on January 25. Based on the input, a joint operation was launched and the individual was apprehended. (ANI)

