Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, under the counter-insurgency force 'Romeo', came to organise a comprehensive training session for Village Defence Committee (VDC) members in Balnoi village of Poonch's Mendhar block.

The training, held at Balnoi on Sunday, encompassed meticulous instructions in weapon maintenance of the newly issued self-loading rifles (SLR). VDC members were given insights into the modus operandi of regional terrorist groups and grievance redressal.

The participants also received hands-on guidance in weapon cleaning and minor repairs.

The event organised by the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion for VDC members also facilitated an open forum for informal dialogue, fostering discussions on the prevailing security environment.

A total of 43 VDC members participated in the training, which was widely appreciated. This initiative was taken to empower local defence capabilities in the region.

Meanwhile, a mysterious disease has been wreaking havoc in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, claiming 16 lives and affecting 38 people since early December 2024.

The Indian Army has been deployed to the area to provide essential supplies, including food, water, and shelter, to the residents.

Locals are grateful for the army's support, and one resident, Md Bashir, said, "The army has been deployed here and is providing us with rations, tents, and essential supplies. They are giving us food, water, and support for 4-5 days. We're grateful for their help during this difficult time."

Despite the efforts of medical experts and organizations, the cause of the illness remains unknown. The State Health Department teams are conducting door-to-door surveillance in Badhal village, and the medical teams present in the district are monitoring the situation closely. The Medical experts have advised residents not to panic.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has also taken steps to address the situation, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary visiting the affected area and announcing ex-gratia compensation for the victims' families. The police are investigating the cause of the deaths. (ANI)

