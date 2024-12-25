The upper story of the house engulfed in fire

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): A fire broke out early this morning (Wednesday) in Gursai village of Poonch, engulfing a house and leaving it destroyed, a local resident said.

The fire began around 8 AM and spread rapidly.

No casualties have been reported.

Safeer Hussain Shah, a resident of the area, expressed his distress, saying, "Today around 8 am, the fire suddenly broke out, engulfing a house... Nothing is left in the house."

Shah made a plea to the local authorities, requesting the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Poonch, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and other local bodies to provide compensation for the loss of property.

He further urged the authorities to allocate a fire truck to the area, highlighting the need for better fire prevention measures to avoid such incidents in the future. (ANI)

