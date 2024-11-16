Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera said that he was "sad to hear" about the death of infants in the massive fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh late Friday evening.

In a post on X, Khera said, "Praying for the safety of children affected by the fire in a hospital in Jhansi. Sad to hear about the death of several of them."

Congress leader and former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya said that the priority should be given to saving the lives of the children who sustained burn injuries.

"Many newborn babies died and many are fighting for their lives...biggest issue is that the children who sustained up to 40 per cent burn injuries, they could develop infections. Biggest goal is to save those children," he told ANI.

At least 10 infants were killed after a massive fire broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh late Friday evening.

According to hospital officials, there were 54 infants admitted to the NICU ward and several infants trapped have been rescued.

The officials said that the fire erupted inside the oxygen concentrator and the room being highly oxygenated facilitated the spreading of fire.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Mahor said, "There were 54 babies admitted in the NICU ward. Suddenly a fire broke out inside the Oxygen concentrator, efforts to douse the fire were done but since the room was highly oxygenated, the fire spread quickly... many babies were rescued. 10 babies have died. injured babies are undergoing treatment."

More details on the fire incident are awaited.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the district administration to expedite the relief work.

In a post on X, CM Yogi also offered condolences to the families of the deceased infants.

"The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations," CM Yogi said on X. (ANI)

