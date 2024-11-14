Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister Annapurna Devi alleged that the Jharkhand government headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren is a "government of loot and therefore people are upset".

The latest attack came a day after the first phase of polling for 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand was held on November 13.

The Union Minister also hit out at the Jharklhand government headed by Hemant Soren.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people and the people of the state have taken this election in their own hands. The government running in the state is a government of loot and lies. People are upset. The public is excited about this election and the people want an NDA-BJP government to be formed in the state...our government will be formed with an absolute majority...," Devi told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress during his rally in Jharkhand's Giridh.

Amit Shah said, "Hemant Soren government has not allowed to implement schemes of PM Modi as it is mired in corruption. We will ensure industries in Jharkhand so that the labourers do not have to go to other states for work. Hemant Soren is not bothered to build industries in Jharkhand or create electricity. There are mines of aluminium and iron ore but Hemant Soren is not bothered that they are manufactured here. He is only concerned about allowing the infiltrators to enter Jharkhand."

Amit Shah said that it has been decided in the first phase of elections that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government in the state and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) would be turfed out.

"The first phase of elections in Jharkhand has made it clear that JMM will be turfed and BJP will form the government in the state. I want to say to Hemant Soren that his time was coming to an end. Has anyone of you ever seen Rs 350 crores? This amount has been seized from the residence of a Congress leader. Another of Soren's ministers Alam Gir Alam, his personal assistant (PA) had Rs 35 crores at his residence. Whose money is it? Does it belong to Hemant or Kalpana Soren? It belongs to you," said Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Gandey assembly constituency.

Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23. (ANI)

